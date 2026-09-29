Umniah by Beyon Marks int@j’s 25th Anniversary as a Platinum Sponsor, Celebrating Jordan’s ICT Journey

Khaberni - Umniah by Beyon participated as a Platinum Sponsor of int@j’s 25th Anniversary, joining Jordan’s ICT community in celebrating a significant milestone in the growth and development of the Kingdom’s technology sector.

The occasion marks 25 years of progress for Jordan’s ICT ecosystem and an opportunity to look ahead to the technologies, partnerships and opportunities that will shape its future.

Over the past 20 years, Umniah by Beyon has played an active role in the development of Jordan’s ICT landscape, investing continuously in the networks, digital infrastructure and technology capabilities that serve individuals, businesses and institutions across the Kingdom. Since launching commercial operations in 2005, Umniah has grown its enterprise and ICT capabilities alongside its telecommunications business, supporting organizations across sectors with the connectivity, infrastructure, cybersecurity, cloud services, IoT and technology solutions they need to operate, grow and digitally transform.

John Delves, CEO of Umniah by Beyon, said: “int@j’s 25th Anniversary is an important opportunity to recognize how far Jordan’s ICT sector has come and, equally, to look ahead to what we can achieve together. We are proud to support this milestone and to be part of an ecosystem that continues to demonstrate ambition, innovation and resilience.”

He added: “The next phase of Jordan’s digital development will be shaped by collaboration. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, cybersecurity and IoT are creating new possibilities across every sector, and realizing their full potential will require technology companies, government, businesses, entrepreneurs and academia to work together. We see Umniah by Beyon playing an active role in that journey.”

For 25 years, int@j has represented and supported Jordan’s ICT and technology community, providing a platform for engagement and collaboration across the sector. Umniah by Beyon’s participation as a Platinum Sponsor reflects the importance it places on strong industry partnerships and their role in supporting Jordan’s continued progress as an innovative and digitally enabled economy.

The anniversary also brings together stakeholders from across Jordan’s ICT ecosystem to exchange perspectives on emerging technology trends and the opportunities shaping the next phase of the Kingdom’s digital economy.

Through its participation in int@j’s 25th Anniversary, Umniah by Beyon continues its long-standing engagement with Jordan’s ICT community and its investment in the infrastructure, capabilities and partnerships that will help shape the Kingdom’s digital future.