TCL Electronics Levant Invites Jordanian Retailers to Experience Its Largest-Ever IFA Showcase

Khaberni - Amman, Jordan – September 2026 — TCL Electronics Levant hosted a delegation of leading Jordanian electronics retailers on an exclusive visit to IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany — one of the world's largest and most influential trade shows for consumer electronics and home appliances. The visit gave retail partners a first-hand look at TCL's biggest exhibition presence to date, spanning the full breadth of the brand's innovation portfolio.

TCL's IFA 2026 booth featured the latest technologies across television and display, audio, mobile devices, wearables, home appliances, and connected-home solutions — several of which earned top international recognition at this year's show, including:

• TCL Q95K 11.1.4ch Flagship Dolby Atmos Soundbar – High-Fidelity Soundstage Technology Gold Award, Global Product Technology Innovation Awards 2026

• TCL X3 Series OLED+ Gaming Monitor – IFA Innovation Award Honoree

• TCL P80 Ultra – IFA Innovation Award Honoree, Best of IFA 2026 Award

• RayNeo iO Smart Glasses – IFA Innovation Award Honoree

• RayNeo GT Max AR Glasses – IFA Innovation Award Honoree, Global Product Technology Innovation Award

• TCL X11L SQD-Mini LED TV – Best in Show Award at IFA 2026, IFA Breakthrough 2026 Award

• TCL Solar AC Series – Global Product Technology Innovation Award

• TCL TwinMag Prime Fresh Series Refrigerator – Global Product Technology Innovation Award

• TCL heyAiMe Family Companion Robot – Global Product Technology Innovation Award

• TCL 5G AI CPE X5 – IFA Innovation Award Honoree

The visit forms part of TCL Electronics Levant's ongoing commitment to strengthening its partnership with the local retail community, offering direct exposure to global innovation trends and reinforcing confidence in the brand's product roadmap for the region.

Speaking on the significance of TCL's presence at IFA, Mr. Hongqi Zheng, from TCL Electronics, said: "TCL's presence at IFA 2026 reflects the strength of our global innovation pipeline, and events like this are a chance to bring that momentum directly to our partners on the ground. Our retailers in Jordan are a vital part of how we grow across the Levant, and seeing this year's showcase first-hand reinforces just how much we have to offer the market in the year ahead."

Commenting on the visit, Mr. Yazan Kurdi, Regional Marketing Manager – Levant at TCL Electronics, said: "[IFA continues to set the pace for what's next in consumer technology, and this year's showcase reflected the scale of innovation TCL is bringing to every category, from displays to smart home. Bringing our Jordanian retail partners to Berlin was about giving them a first-hand view of that momentum, so they can carry the same confidence back to their customers in Jordan.]"

Mr. Ahmed Abu Zuhri, General Manager of RRC, the official distributor for TCL Electronics in Jordan, added: "[Seeing TCL's presence at IFA up close reaffirms why we've built such a strong partnership with the brand over the years. The range and quality of innovation on display gives us real confidence in what we'll be bringing to the Jordanian market in the year ahead.]"