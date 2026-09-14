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الاثنين: 14 أيلول 2026
خبرني - ننقل لك أخبار الأردن والعالم بموثوقية وتميّز

Immediate Vacancies: A320 / A330 Commanders

  • 14 أيلول 2026
  • 16:58
Immediate Vacancies A320 A330 Commanders

Immediate Vacancies: A320 / A330 Commanders

Company: Jordan Aviation
Location: Amman, Jordan
Start Date: Immediate

Khaberni - Jordan Aviation is expanding and renewing its operational capabilities and fleet. We are seeking highly motivated, safety-focused, and professional flight crew members to join our team. Successful candidates will demonstrate strong technical knowledge, sound judgment, leadership qualities, and an uncompromising commitment to operational excellence and safety.

A320 / A330 Commanders
Minimum Requirements:

- Valid ICAO, FAA, or EASA ATPL.
- Current JCAR License Validation.
- Current Instrument Rating (IR).
- Valid A320 or A330 Type Rating.
- Valid Class 1 Medical Certificate.
- Minimum 5,000 hours total flight time.
- Minimum 1,000 hours on multi-crew commercial jet aircraft type.
- Minimum 1,000 hours Pilot-in-Command (PIC) on A320 and/or A330 aircraft.
- Clean safety and disciplinary record.

Application Process
Qualified candidates are invited to submit:

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV)
License copies
Medical certificate copy
Recent logbook pages
Applications should be sent to:

[email protected]

Immediate Vacancies: A320 / A330 Commanders

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