Immediate Vacancies: A320 / A330 Commanders

Company: Jordan Aviation

Location: Amman, Jordan

Start Date: Immediate

Khaberni - Jordan Aviation is expanding and renewing its operational capabilities and fleet. We are seeking highly motivated, safety-focused, and professional flight crew members to join our team. Successful candidates will demonstrate strong technical knowledge, sound judgment, leadership qualities, and an uncompromising commitment to operational excellence and safety.

A320 / A330 Commanders

Minimum Requirements:

- Valid ICAO, FAA, or EASA ATPL.

- Current JCAR License Validation.

- Current Instrument Rating (IR).

- Valid A320 or A330 Type Rating.

- Valid Class 1 Medical Certificate.

- Minimum 5,000 hours total flight time.

- Minimum 1,000 hours on multi-crew commercial jet aircraft type.

- Minimum 1,000 hours Pilot-in-Command (PIC) on A320 and/or A330 aircraft.

- Clean safety and disciplinary record.

Application Process

Qualified candidates are invited to submit:

Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV)

License copies

Medical certificate copy

Recent logbook pages

Applications should be sent to:

[email protected]