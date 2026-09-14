Immediate Vacancies: A320 / A330 Commanders
Company: Jordan Aviation
Location: Amman, Jordan
Start Date: Immediate
Khaberni - Jordan Aviation is expanding and renewing its operational capabilities and fleet. We are seeking highly motivated, safety-focused, and professional flight crew members to join our team. Successful candidates will demonstrate strong technical knowledge, sound judgment, leadership qualities, and an uncompromising commitment to operational excellence and safety.
A320 / A330 Commanders
Minimum Requirements:
- Valid ICAO, FAA, or EASA ATPL.
- Current JCAR License Validation.
- Current Instrument Rating (IR).
- Valid A320 or A330 Type Rating.
- Valid Class 1 Medical Certificate.
- Minimum 5,000 hours total flight time.
- Minimum 1,000 hours on multi-crew commercial jet aircraft type.
- Minimum 1,000 hours Pilot-in-Command (PIC) on A320 and/or A330 aircraft.
- Clean safety and disciplinary record.
Application Process
Qualified candidates are invited to submit:
Updated Curriculum Vitae (CV)
License copies
Medical certificate copy
Recent logbook pages
Applications should be sent to: