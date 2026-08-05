زين أول شركة اتصالات تنال الاعتماد الدولي المتكامل لأنظمة حماية البيانات وأمن المعلومات واستمرارية الأعمال

خبرني - حصلت شركة زين الأردن على الاعتماد الدولي المتكامل لأنظمة حماية البيانات وأمن المعلومات واستمرارية الأعمال، وذلك بعد اجتيازها بنجاح أعمال المراجعة التي أجرتها شركة SGS العالمية الرائدة في مجالات الفحص والتدقيق والاختبار والمطابقة، حيث نالت زين شهادة ISO 27701 الخاصة بنظام إدارة بيانات الخصوصية، لتصبح بذلك أول شركة اتصالات في المملكة تحصل على هذا الاعتماد، إلى جانب تجديد شهادتيISO 27001 لنظام إدارة أمن المعلومات، وISO 22301 لنظام إدارة استمرارية الأعمال.

ومُنحت شركة زين الأردن هذه الاعتمادات الدولية تأكيداً لالتزامها بتطبيق أفضل الممارسات والمعايير الدولية في مجالات أمن المعلومات وحماية البيانات وإدارة الخصوصية واستمرارية الأعمال، من خلال تطوير منظومة إدارية متكاملة تشمل تعزيز خصوصية البيانات، وتنظيم عمليات معالجة المعلومات الشخصية، وتطبيق الضوابط والمعايير الأمنية وإدارة المخاطر بما يحافظ على سرية وأمن والبيانات وتوافرها، إلى جانب وضع الخطط والإجراءات التي تضمن الجاهزية للتعامل مع حالات الطوارئ والأزمات واستمرارية تشغيل الشبكة والخدمات المقدمة للزبائن بكفاءة وموثوقية عاليتين.

ويعكس حصول شركة زين الأردن على هذه الشهادات الدولية، التزامها المتواصل واستمرارية جهودها الممتدة على مدار 30 عاماً بالاستثمار في تطوير بيئة رقمية آمنة وموثوقة، من خلال تعزيز منظومات الأمن السيبراني وأمن المعلومات وحماية الخصوصية، بالإضافة إلى رفع جاهزيتها التشغيلية للاستجابة للتحديات وتقليل احتمالية تعطل الخدمات، بما يضمن استمرارية الأعمال وتشغيل الشبكة وسرعة استعادتها بالجودة والكفاءة ذاتها، وتقديم تجربة رقمية متطورة تلبي احتياجات الزبائن وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية.

وتعد اعتمادية معايير خصوصية البيانات خطوة متقدمة تضاف إلى مسيرة وإنجازات شركة زين الحافلة، كونها تدمج خصوصية وأمن المعلومات واستمرارية أعمالها ضمن عملياتها اليومية، كما تواصل الاستثمار في تطوير بنيتها التحتية الرقمية وتعزيز منظومات الأمن السيبراني وإدارة المخاطر، عبر تطبيق أنظمة إدارية متقدمة وخطط تشغيلية مرنة تضمن استمرارية الخدمات وسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة، بما يعزز مكانتها الريادية في قِطاع الاتصالات الوطني.

يُشار إلى أن شركة زين الأردن تمتلك سجلاً حافلاً في الحصول على الاعتمادات الدولية ومن أبرزها حصول مركز زين الاقليمي لتخزين البيانات والمعلومات والتعافي من الكوارث (The Bunker) على الشهادة الذهبية للاستدامة التشغيلية من المستوى الثالث (Tier III) بالإضافة إلى شهادة الأيزو (ISO 45001) المعيار الدولي لنظام إدارة الصحة والسلامة المهنية (OHSMS) التي تُمنح للمؤسسات والشركات التي تُعنى بتوفير بيئة عمل آمنة وصحية وتعزّز ثقافة السلامة في مختلف العمليات التشغيلية.

Amman, 5 August 2026: Zain Jordan has been awarded integrated international certifications for its Data Privacy, Information Security, and Business Continuity Management Systems after successfully completing a comprehensive audit conducted by SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, verification, and certification company. As a result, Zain obtained the ISO/IEC 27701 certification for its Privacy Information Management System (PIMS), becoming the first telecommunications company in Jordan to achieve this certification. In addition, the company successfully renewed its ISO/IEC 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) and ISO 22301 certification for its Business Continuity Management System (BCMS).

These internationally recognized certifications were awarded in recognition of Zain Jordan's commitment to implementing global best practices and standards in information security, data protection, privacy management, and business continuity. This has been achieved through the development of a comprehensive management framework that strengthens data privacy, governs the processing of personal information, applies robust security controls and risk management practices to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, and establishes plans and procedures that ensure preparedness to effectively respond to emergencies and crises while maintaining uninterrupted network operations and delivering reliable services to customers.

Obtaining these international certifications reflects Zain Jordan's ongoing commitment and continuous investment over the past 30 years in developing a secure and trusted digital environment. The company continues to strengthen its cybersecurity, information security, and privacy protection frameworks while enhancing its operational resilience to respond effectively to challenges and minimize the risk of service disruptions. This ensures business continuity, uninterrupted network operations, and rapid service recovery with the same levels of quality and efficiency, enabling Zain to deliver an advanced digital experience that meets customers' evolving needs in line with the highest international standards.

Achieving the ISO/IEC 27701 certification marks another significant milestone in Zain's distinguished track record of achievements, as it further integrates privacy management, information security, and business continuity into the company's daily operations. Zain also continues to invest in the development of its digital infrastructure while strengthening its cybersecurity and risk management capabilities through advanced management systems and agile operational plans that ensure service continuity and rapid emergency response, reinforcing its leadership position within Jordan's telecommunications sector.

It is worth noting that Zain Jordan has an extensive record of obtaining prestigious international certifications. Among its most notable achievements is The Bunker, Zain's Regional Data Center and Disaster Recovery Facility, which has earned the Tier III Gold Certification for Operational Sustainability, in addition to the ISO 45001 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS), an international standard awarded to organizations that provide a safe and healthy working environment while promoting a strong culture of health and safety across all operational activities.