فرصة عمل .. مطلوب مدير ضمان السلامة

تعلن شركة تمكين للتوظيف عن توفر شاغر وظيفي ، وهو مدير ضمان السلامة (Safety Assurance Manager) ، وفقا للتفاصيل المرفقة ادناه :

✈️ Tamkeen Recruitment is Hiring!

*Safety Assurance Manager

Requirements:

✔️ Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Aviation Management, Safety Management, or a related scientific field.

✔️ Minimum 5 years of experience in aviation safety, including at least 2 years in Safety Assurance, Safety Management, or Quality Assurance within an airline or aviation organization.

✔️ Proven experience in conducting safety audits, inspections, and investigations.

✔️ Experience in safety data analysis, safety performance monitoring, and trend identification.

Mandatory Certifications:

✔️ Safety Management Systems (SMS) for Airlines Course.

✔️ Audit Techniques Course.

✔️ Safety Investigation Course.

✔️ Human Factors or Crew Resource Management (CRM) Course.

➕ Flight Data Analysis (FDM) Course is an advantage.

📩 If you meet the above requirements, please complete the application through the following link:

🔗https://lnkd.in/d47Fftpy

📞 For inquiries:

Call or WhatsApp us at:

0779900171

0779900101