فرصة عمل .. مطلوب مدير ضمان السلامة

تعلن شركة تمكين للتوظيف عن توفر شاغر وظيفي ، وهو مدير ضمان السلامة (Safety Assurance Manager) ، وفقا للتفاصيل المرفقة ادناه :
✈️ Tamkeen Recruitment is Hiring!
*Safety Assurance Manager
Requirements:
✔️ Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Aviation Management, Safety Management, or a related scientific field.
✔️ Minimum 5 years of experience in aviation safety, including at least 2 years in Safety Assurance, Safety Management, or Quality Assurance within an airline or aviation organization.
✔️ Proven experience in conducting safety audits, inspections, and investigations.
✔️ Experience in safety data analysis, safety performance monitoring, and trend identification.
Mandatory Certifications:
✔️ Safety Management Systems (SMS) for Airlines Course.
✔️ Audit Techniques Course.
✔️ Safety Investigation Course.
✔️ Human Factors or Crew Resource Management (CRM) Course.
➕ Flight Data Analysis (FDM) Course is an advantage.
📩 If you meet the above requirements, please complete the application through the following link:
🔗https://lnkd.in/d47Fftpy
📞 For inquiries:
Call or WhatsApp us at:
0779900171
0779900101