Tkiyet Um Ali Launches JOD 2 Million Pledge to Support 3,000 Children in Gaza Through (Ta’afi  for the Children of Gaza) Recover



Khaberni - Amman, 12 May 2026 – Tkiyet Um Ali has announced a humanitarian pledge of 2 million JOD to launch the “Ta’afi for the Children of Gaza” (Recovery) programme, supporting 3,000 children in the Gaza Strip to regain access to learning, nutrition, and MHPSS services.

Children in Gaza are facing some of the most difficult conditions in recent history. Many have been out of school for extended periods, are struggling to access adequate food, and are living with the daily stress and fear caused by conflict and displacement. The “Ta’afi” programme is designed to respond to these realities by providing integrated support that helps children recover, learn, and feel safe again.

Delivered in partnership with th Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and Palestine Al-Ghad Association, the programme combines education, school feeding, and psychosocial support in a coordinated response. Over 12 months, it will help create safe, protective spaces where children can begin to rebuild a sense of normalcy and stability.

“Children in Gaza are paying the highest price. Their right to learn, to feel safe, and to simply be children is under threat. Through ‘Ta’afi’, we are working to restore more than services, we are working to restore hope, dignity, and a sense of security in their lives.” Said Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali Samer Balqar.

“The scale of need is overwhelming, and no single organization can meet it alone. We call on donors, partners, and the international community to stand with children in Gaza and support this effort so we can reach as many children as possible.” He added.

The programme will directly support 3,000 students from Grade 1 to Grade 10 through the establishment of 15 fully equipped learning units across North Gaza, Gaza City, the Middle Area, and Khan Younis. These spaces will provide not only education, but also daily nutritious meals, school supplies, and opportunities for play and social interaction.

Beyond the classroom, the programme will work with 660 mothers, 60 teachers, and specialized staff to ensure children receive the MHPSS support they need. A total of 720 MHPSS support sessions and recreational activities will be delivered, including dedicated programmes during the summer period, alongside 92 awareness sessions for caregivers.

In total, the programme will provide 360,000 nutritious meals, support access to safe water, improve sanitation facilities, and use solar energy solutions to help ensure continuity of essential services. The aim is to create environments where children feel protected, supported, and able to learn.

The first phase of “Ta’afi” focuses on improving children’s health and nutrition, helping them regain the ability to concentrate and learn, and supporting their mental well-being by reducing stress and anxiety. It will also help children catch up on lost learning and strengthen family support systems through positive parenting approaches.

This programme builds on Tkiyet Um Ali’s wider humanitarian response launched during the Ramadan 2026, which supported families affected by the crisis in Gaza through shelter solutions and basic services for approximately 5,000 people who had lost their homes.

Tkiyet Um Ali remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability, with strong monitoring and feedback systems in place and regular reporting on programme results.

Notes to editors:

• 637,475 school-aged children in Gaza lack regular access to education.

• Over 60% of young children are experiencing severe food poverty, and fewer than 10% receive a minimally diverse diet.

• More than 100,000 children under five are expected to need treatment for malnutrition in 2026, including 31,000 severe cases.

• 2.1 million people require protection and psychosocial support, including 1.1 million children.

• More than 58,000 children have lost one or both parents.